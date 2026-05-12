Kendrion N.V.: Kendrion reports strong Q1 2026, delivering revenue growth and higher profitability

• Revenue up 5% to EUR 65.2 million (Q1 2025: EUR 62.0 million)• Revenue growth of 6% at constant exchange rates• Normalized EBITDA up 21% to EUR 11.0 million (Q1 2025: EUR 9.1 million)• Normalized EBITDA margin expanded to 16.9% (Q1 2025: 14.7%)• All business groups contributed to improved profitability; revenue growth was driven by industrial segments• EUR 10 million share buyback program completed• Return on invested capital increased to 25.3% (Q1 2025: 13.4%)Joep van Beurden, Kendrion CEO:"We delivered a strong first quarter, with continued growth in both revenue and profitability. Group revenue increased by 5% to EUR 65.2 million, entirely driven by the industrial business groups. Industrial Brakes (IB) grew by 9% and Industrial Actuators & Controls (IAC) by 4% compared to Q1 2025. Profitability improved across all business groups, resulting in normalized EBITDA of EUR 11.0 million, or 16.9% of revenue, up 21% from Q1 2025. Our added value margin remained strong at 56.2%, in line with last year, reflecting the resilience of our business mix and continued pricing discipline. Return on invested capital increased to 25.3%.Despite the economic uncertainty related to the situation in the Middle East, our industrial business groups continued to perform well. Mobility revenue remained stable, while profitability improved significantly, highlighting the financial benefits of the cooperation with Knorr Bremse at our Sibiu Mobility facility. Continued improvement in revenue and profitability, supported by a healthy order book, underpins our positive long-term outlook. At the same time, the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with heightened geopolitical tensions, ongoing trade uncertainty, and high energy prices.We remain focused on what we can control: operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation, and expanding high-value industrial applications. Our strong project pipeline and continued introduction of innovative solutions-including permanent magnet brakes optimized for robotics, induction heating solutions, and next-generation industrial locking systems-reinforce our confidence in Kendrion's ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth as a focused industrial company."Read full press release:https://www.kendrion.com/en/newsroom/detail/news/q1-2026-results