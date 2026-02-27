Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MN1X | ISIN: NL0000852531 | Ticker-Symbol: K3E
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 08:44
15,820 Euro
+3,13 % +0,480
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KENDRION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KENDRION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,10016,24009:31
16,10016,24009:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 07:36 Uhr
2 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kendrion N.V.: Q4 and Full Year 2025 results - Kendrion delivers strong results while advancing its industrial growth strategy

• Q4 2025 revenue increased by 8% to EUR 61.5 million (Q4 2024: EUR 57.0 million)
• FY 2025 revenue of EUR 245.5 million, a 1% decrease compared to FY 2024 (EUR 247.5 million)
• Q4 2025 normalized EBITDA increased by 73% to EUR 9.7 million, or 15.8% of revenue (Q4 2024: EUR 5.6 million; 9.8%)
• FY 2025 normalized EBITDA increased by 15% to EUR 38.1 million, representing 15.5% of revenue (FY 2024: EUR 33.2 million; 13.4%)
• Strong improvement in profitability driven by added-value margin expansion, disciplined cost control, and operational efficiency initiatives
• Paid a special dividend of EUR 1.00 per share and launched a EUR 10 million share buyback program
• Normalized free cash flow of EUR 25.6 million (FY 2024: negative EUR 3.0 million)
• Year-end leverage ratio reduced to 0.8 (year-end 2024: 2.7)

• Proposed FY 2025 dividend of EUR 0.70 per share, reflecting a 61% payout ratio of normalized net profit before amortization (FY 2024: EUR 0.45 per share)

Joep van Beurden, Kendrion CEO:

"2025 was a pivotal year for Kendrion, both strategically and operationally. With the successful sale of six automotive factories to Solero in February and the management buyout of our China operations in October, we completed our transition to a pure play industrial motion control company. Profitability strengthened as we expanded our added-value margin and maintained disciplined cost management. Following the divestment of our China-based activities, we returned part of the proceeds to shareholders through a EUR 1.00 per share special dividend and the launch of a EUR 10 million share buyback program.

Q4 revenue from continued operations increased by 8% year over year (y-o-y) and exceeded Q3 levels, despite the seasonally shorter quarter. Q4 normalized EBITDA rose sharply by 73%, y-o-y reflecting strong operational leverage. EBITDA growth was driven by higher volumes in Industrial Actuators & Controls (IAC) and continued margin expansion in Industrial Brakes (IB) and Mobility. In IB, the project pipeline doubled following the integration of sales, product management, and R&D teams. IAC is also managing a record number of new customer projects.

Full year revenue was broadly stable, with strong second-half performance-particularly in Q4-largely offsetting the softer first half. Normalized EBITDA increased by 15% y-o-y and reached 15.5% of revenue, achieving our 15-18% target range one year ahead of schedule. Cash flow was strong at EUR 25.6 million. We closed the year with net debt of EUR 30.3 million, a significant improvement from EUR 103.4 million at year end 2024.

We are well positioned to benefit from powerful secular growth trends, with artificial intelligence acting as a key catalyst. This is accelerating demand for smarter, more autonomous industrial machinery, particularly in robotics, industrial automation, integrated safety systems, and medical technology. At the same time, rising electricity demand and energy security requirements are driving investment in wind and nuclear power, as well as in broader electrification and energy transportation infrastructure. With our sharpened strategic focus, strong balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation framework, we are confident in our ability to convert these trends into sustainable long term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders.

Looking ahead to 2026, we expect the positive momentum from Q4 to continue. This outlook is supported by strong interest in recently launched products across IB and IAC. Combined with improving economic conditions, a rapidly expanding project pipeline, and deepening customer engagement, we are confident in delivering further profitable growth in 2026 and beyond."

Download full press release:
https://www.kendrion.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Downloads/Press_releases/PR_2026/Q4FY2025_-Press_release_Kendrion_FINAL.pdf

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.