Kendrion N.V.: Kendrion reports solid Q3 2025 performance with strong EBITDA growth; completes transformation to pure-play industrial company

• Q3 2025 revenue increased by 2% to EUR 60.6 million (Q3 2024: EUR 59.7 million like-for-like)• Normalized EBITDA for Q3 2025 grew by 24% to EUR 9.4 million (Q3 2024: EUR 7.6 million)• Normalized EBITDA as a percentage of revenue improved to 15.5%, (Q3 2024: 12.7%)• Completion of the China business sale finalized Kendrion's transformation into a pure-play industrial company• Long-term cooperation with Knorr-Bremse at the Sibiu Mobility Electronics facility strengthens cash generation and mitigates the risk of future production ramp-downs• Strong cash flow reduced net debt to EUR 88.4 million (Q3 2024: EUR 104.5 million)• A special dividend of EUR 1.00 per share, related to the China divestment, will be paid out on 25 November 2025• A share buyback program, for a total consideration of up to EUR 10 million, will commence on 26 November 2025Joep van Beurden, Kendrion CEO:"In the third quarter of 2025, we delivered solid results, achieving revenue of EUR 60.6 million, a 2% increase compared to Q3 2024, and EBITDA of EUR 9.4 million, up 24% year-on-year. The EBITDA margin improved significantly to 15.5%, reflecting strong operational discipline and continued margin enhancement across our activities. With a robust balance sheet and improving profitability, Kendrion is well positioned to deliver sustainable and profitable growth.After completing the sale of the China operations and establishing a long-term cooperation between Knorr-Bremse and our Sibiu Mobility entity, the company now concentrates exclusively on industrial activities. The strategy is aimed at pursuing industrial growth opportunities with a minimum target of 15% EBITDA profitability and at least 5% growth potential. This transformation has significantly strengthened our financial position. Accordingly, we intend to distribute a special dividend of EUR 1.00 per share on 25 November 2025 and will commence a share buyback program of up to EUR 10 million starting 26 November 2025.Looking ahead to 2026, while global economic conditions remain uncertain, our streamlined portfolio and strategic investments in industrial niches such as safety control electronics, industrial locking technology, and a full range of industrial brakes provide a strong foundation for growth.With our solid Q3 2025 performance, improving profitability, leading position in profitable industrial niches, and strong balance sheet, I am confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth in the coming years. We remain confident in achieving our medium-term targets."Read full press release:https://www.kendrion.com/en/about-kendrion/investor-relations/press-releases/press-releases-detail-page/q3-2025-results