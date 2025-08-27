Kendrion N.V.: Kendrion increases profitability in HY1 2025; announces divestment of China to further focus on Industrial

• Revenue HY1 2025 increased by 3% to EUR 157.5 million (HY1 2024: EUR 152.8 million like-for-like)• Q2 2025 normalized EBITDA up 20% to EUR 12.6 million (Q2 2024: EUR 10.5 million)• HY1 2025 normalized EBITDA rose by 14% to EUR 23.4 million (HY1 2024: EUR 20.6 million)• Q2 2025 normalized EBITDA margin of 15.9% compared with 13.5% a year ago• HY1 2025 normalized EBITDA margin improved to 14.9% of revenue (HY1 2024: 13.5%), driven by expanding added-value margin and cost discipline• Net debt reduced to EUR 97.3 million (HY1 2024: EUR 144.7 million); leverage ratio down to 2.4 (HY1 2024: 2.8)• Normalized free cash flow improved to EUR 5.7 million (HY1 2024: EUR 0.0), supported by lower capex and working capital discipline• Kendrion announces divestment of its China business, to complete repositioning as pure-play Industrial companyJoep van Beurden, Kendrion CEO:"I am pleased to report a strong Q2 and first half of 2025, despite the uncertain global economic circumstances. With a 3% increase in revenues and a significant improvement in our added-value margin to 52.6%, we have reached an EBITDA margin of 14.9% over the first half of 2025, significantly higher than in the same period of 2024. In Q2, we achieved an EBITDA margin of 15.9%, putting us firmly on track to reach our 15% EBITDA margin target from 2025 onward.The improvement in profitability was realized through our drive to improve added-value, combined with strict cost discipline. Our Industrial Brakes business continued its gradual recovery, with added-value margin up 190 bps due to selective price increases and procurement initiatives. Industrial Actuators & Controls reported a decrease in revenues compared with a strong HY1 2024. Profitability remained healthy, with a 160 bps increase in added-value margin. The Mobility segment experienced robust growth in China and improved profitability, supported by price increases in Europe.Today - in a separate press release - we have announced the divestment of our China business to our Suzhou-based management supported by a consortium of investors. In China, the main growth opportunity is in Automotive, which is no longer part of our strategic focus. The transaction allows us to concentrate fully on our two Industrial business groups while creating additional financial headroom for reinvestment in our Industrial activities. After completion of the transaction, we intend to issue a special dividend of EUR 1.00 per share and commence a share buyback programme of up to EUR 10 million.With our strong HY1 performance, solid balance sheet, and clear focus on our Industrial segments, I am confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth in the coming years."Read full press release:https://www.kendrion.com/en/about-kendrion/investor-relations/press-releases/press-releases-detail-page/q2-and-half-year-2025-results