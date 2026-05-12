

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - KDDI Corp. (KDDIY.PK) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY707.112 billion, or JPY183.55 per share. This compares with JPY655.416 billion, or JPY161.81 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to JPY6.072 trillion from JPY5.836 trillion last year.



KDDI Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY707.112 Bln. vs. JPY655.416 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY183.55 vs. JPY161.81 last year. -Revenue: JPY6.072 Tn vs. JPY5.836 Tn last year.



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