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WKN: 887603 | ISIN: JP3496400007 | Ticker-Symbol: DIP
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 08:03
13,715 Euro
-2,04 % -0,285
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KDDI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KDDI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,71013,88510:21
13,75013,88010:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KDDI
KDDI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KDDI CORPORATION13,715-2,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.