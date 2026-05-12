

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (I7B.F) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY171.914 billion, or JPY140.38 per share. This compares with JPY104.055 billion, or JPY77.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 11.8% to JPY8.105 trillion from JPY9.190 trillion last year.



Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY171.914 Bln. vs. JPY104.055 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY140.38 vs. JPY77.83 last year. -Revenue: JPY8.105 Tn vs. JPY9.190 Tn last year.



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