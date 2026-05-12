

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shiseido Company Limited (SSDOY) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY8.371 billion, or JPY20.94 per share. This compares with JPY3.686 billion, or JPY9.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to JPY231.958 billion from JPY228.241 billion last year.



Shiseido Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY8.371 Bln. vs. JPY3.686 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY20.94 vs. JPY9.23 last year. -Revenue: JPY231.958 Bln vs. JPY228.241 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 105.12 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 990.00 B



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