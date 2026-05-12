

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's household spending declined for the fourth consecutive month in March despite rising wages, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Tuesday.



Household spending declined 2.9 percent on a yearly basis in March, sharper than the 1.8 percent fall in February. Spending has been falling since December. Economists had forecast an annual decline of 1.3 percent.



Data showed that transportation and communication posted the biggest decline in March, down 16.8 percent from the last year. Spending on food and clothing decreased 2.9 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, the decline in household spending slowed to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent in February.



Real income of salaried households increased 4.7 percent in March from the previous year, data showed.



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