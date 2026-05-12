

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Corp. (PCRFF.PK) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY189.540 billion, or JPY81.17 per share. This compares with JPY366.205 billion, or JPY156.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to JPY8.049 trillion from JPY8.458 trillion last year.



Panasonic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY189.540 Bln. vs. JPY366.205 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY81.17 vs. JPY156.83 last year. -Revenue: JPY8.049 Tn vs. JPY8.458 Tn last year.



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