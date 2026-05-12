

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyu Corporation (01T.F) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY87.071 billion, or JPY152.25 per share. This compares with JPY79.677 billion, or JPY134.81 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to JPY1.086 trillion from JPY1.055 trillion last year.



Tokyu Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY87.071 Bln. vs. JPY79.677 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY152.25 vs. JPY134.81 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.086 Tn vs. JPY1.055 Tn last year.



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