Regulated information
May 12, 2026 - 7:45 a.m. CET
Agfa-Gevaert delivers robust Q1 2026 performance amid market challenges
- Group performance:
- Revenue growth: top line up 1.7% excluding currency impact in a seasonally weaker quarter, driven by silver price uplifts in film and a step-up in Digital Printing Solutions
- Profitability increase: strong adjusted EBITDA of 12 million euro, mainly due to savings programs and the ability to pass on the silver price impact to customers
- Cash flow impact: negative free cash flow of -42 million euro in Q1, primarily due to a 33 million euro increase in working capital (41 million euro impact from silver price) and the transformation cash-out. Not taking into account the impact of the silver price, all businesses continued to show working capital improvement compared to Q1 2025
- HealthCare IT: strong positioning for long-term growth as the market transitions to SaaS models
- Cloud transition: the shift to SaaS and cloud-based solutions continues to reshape order intake dynamics, as order intake varies strongly between quarters
- As some larger deals shifted to Q2, 12 months rolling order intake decreased by 10% to 167 million euro, versus 186 million euro in Q1 2025. The number of cloud-based orders continued to grow
- Recurring revenue increased by 5% excluding currency, now amounting to 67% of total Q1 revenue - Total top line decreased by 4.9% excluding currency to 51 million euro
- Adjusted EBITDA at 2.8 million euro
- Industrial Solutions: step up in revenue and profitability in Digital Printing Solutions, Green Hydrogen Solutions impacted by unfavorable market conditions
- 10.3% top line growth excluding currency in Digital Printing Solutions - Green Hydrogen Solutions influenced by softer market conditions
- Driven by Digital Printing Solutions, adjusted EBITDA improved from -2.1 million euro in Q1 2025 to -0.3 million euro in Q1 2026
- Imaging and Chemicals: stable top line, significant increase in adjusted EBITDA due to savings measures and silver related timing benefits
- Revenue up by 4.3% excluding currency: volume decrease counterbalanced by ability to pass on higher silver price to customers
- Significant increase in adjusted EBITDA to 12 million euro thanks to savings programs and silver related timing benefits
Mortsel (Belgium), May 12, 2026 - 7:45 a.m. CET - Agfa-Gevaert today commented on its results in the first quarter of 2026.
"The first quarter of 2026 underscores Agfa-Gevaert's resilience and agility. While the high silver prices presented working capital challenges, our ability to pass these costs on to customers - combined with the acceleration of our savings programs - delivered a strong uplift in profitability. Digital Printing Solutions continued its upward trajectory, and HealthCare IT's transition to cloud-based models is progressing as planned. We remain focused on executing our strategy to drive sustainable growth and operational efficiency."
Pascal Juéry, President and CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group
Status restructuring plans and reorganization
- At the end of Q1 2026, annualized savings of 57 million euro were realized.
- As from January 1, 2026, a new organizational structure is in place. Agfa now operates and reports through 3 business segments:
- HealthCare IT: led by Nathalie McCaughley
- Industrial Solutions: led by Vincent Wille - includes the following businesses:
- Digital Printing Solutions - Led by Vincent Wille
- Green Hydrogen Solutions - Led by Jorge Tomás
- Imaging and Chemicals: led by Pascal Juéry - includes the following businesses:
- Film and Chemicals (Consisting of Medical Film, Specialty Film and Chemicals, Computed Radiography and CONOPS) - Led by Gwendolien Fonck
- Digital Radiology Solutions - Led by François Verdeaux
in million euro
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|% change (excl. currency)
|REVENUE
|HealthCare IT
|51
|57
|-10.6% (-4.9%)
|Industrial Solutions
|42
|43
|-1.9% (2.7%)
|Imaging and Chemicals
|143
|142
|1.0% (4.3%)
|GROUP
|236
|242
|-2.3% (1.7%)
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|12
|2
|466.4%
|% of revenue
|4.9%
|0.9%
|Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Financial position and cash flow
Outlook
2026 outlook per segment:
In the remaining quarters of the year, the free cash flow is expected to improve compared to that of Q1 2026.
The full year 2026 free cash flow is expected to be more negative than in 2025 due to last year's cash-in related to AgfaPhoto (38 million euro) and the higher full year 2026 cash-out related to the transformation and the increased silver prices.
HealthCare IT
(*) Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Industrial Solutions
(*) Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Segment performance
Digital Printing Solutions
Green Hydrogen Solutions
Imaging and Chemicals
(*) Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA with the deduction of adjustments and restructuring expenses reconciles to 'Results from operating activities'(EBIT)/EBITDA
Segment performance
Digital Radiology Solutions
Film and Chemicals
Conference call for analysts and investors
Definitions of non-IFRS financial measures (APMs)
Contact:
The full press release and financial information is also available on the company's website: www.agfa.com.
Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter ending March 2025 / March 2026 (in million euro)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in million euro)
Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.
Consolidated Statement of Net Debt (in million euro)
Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in million euro)
The Group has elected to present a statement of cash flows that includes all cash flows, including both continuing and discontinued operations.
Consolidated Statement of changes in Equity (in million euro)
Reconciliation of non-IFRS information (in million euro)
(Adjusted) Free Cash Flow
Reconciliation of non-IFRS information (in million euro)
Adjusted EBIT
Working capital
Reconciliation of non-IFRS information (in million euro)
Net Financial Debt including IFRS 16
Net Financial Debt excluding IFRS 16
Evolution net financial debt excluding lease liabilities - linked with cashflow (in million euro)
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