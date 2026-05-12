

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KBC Group (KBCSF) reported that its first quarter profit attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to 557 million euros from 546 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.32 euros, flat with last year.



First quarter net interest income increased to 1.67 billion euros from 1.42 billion euros, previous year. Total income was 3.22 billion euros compared to 2.91 billion euros.



For 2026, on an organic basis, the company expects: total income growth of at least 6.8%, and organic loan volume growth of approximately 5.0%.



KBC Group shares are trading at 111.80 euros, down 3.70%.



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