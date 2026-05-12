

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 12.05.2026 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS SHELL PRICE TARGET TO 4000 (4100) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS WH SMITH PRICE TARGET TO 574 (634) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERENBERG RAISES CHESNARA PLC PRICE TARGET TO 373 (339) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES ASOS PRICE TARGET TO 400 (375) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS SIG PLC PRICE TARGET TO 8.90 (9) PENCE - 'HOLD' - ODDO BHF CUTS SAGE GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1250 (1600) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'



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