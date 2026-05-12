Award Highlights Successful Joint Blueprint to Scale Autonomous Operations Companywide for Leading Swiss Operator

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the prestigious 2026 FutureNet Award in the category of Autonomous Network Operations with its customer Swisscom for a groundbreaking operations transformation to deliver new services faster, scale innovation and improve service quality while reducing operational costs. The award was presented during the recent FutureNet World event in London.

Through a longstanding and close partnership, Netcracker and Swisscom embarked on a strategic initiative to accelerate operations autonomy across multiple self-sufficient network domains. Building on the success of Netcracker's Domain Automation Solution in the IP Transport domain, incorporating intent-based orchestration, unified inventory, closed loop assurance and AI, the collaboration focused on scaling these capabilities across the broader network landscape.

By jointly creating a replicable domain automation blueprint, Netcracker and Swisscom enabled domain teams to leverage standardized systems, tools, assets and best practices, establishing a consistent foundation for high levels of autonomy and scaling agentic AI. Delivered through a pioneering IT-as-a-Service model, the SaaS platform has accelerated adoption across domains including B2B, Fiber Access, LAN and cross-domain environments, reducing deployment times by over 60% and development costs by 40%. This SaaS-based approach has delivered strong business outcomes for Swisscom, including faster service deployment and change cycles, significantly fewer failures and substantial cost savings.

"By adopting an IT-as-a-Service model with Netcracker, we have been able to rapidly scale domain automation, reduce costs and accelerate time-to-market while laying the foundation for AI-driven autonomy at scale," said Rudolf Strijkers, Lead Architect Network Infrastructure IT at Swisscom. "By modernizing and automating new domains, and scaling them across our business, we are in an excellent position to adopt and leverage new technologies and bring additional benefits to our organization."

"The judges were very impressed by Netcracker's real-world transformation with its customer Swisscom that resulted in a clear pathway for company-wide autonomous networking," said Giles Cummings, Founder and CEO at FutureNet World. "We congratulate both companies for a truly compelling operations transformation that has led to tangible business benefits."

"Working with Swisscom for many years has put us into a position of trust and partnership that started with joint strategy sessions and led to accelerated rollout of autonomous operations across the business," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Office at Netcracker. "We are extremely proud to be recognized for this innovative and bold transformation approach, which has set a new benchmark for autonomous operational excellence in telecom."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

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Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com