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WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
12.05.26 | 08:07
1,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1101,18012:20
Dow Jones News
12.05.2026 12:09 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company -3-

DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 
12-May-2026 / 10:36 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BJT0FF39 
 
Issuer Name 
 
RM PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Schroders Plc 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
London Wall, Barbican 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
England 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
08-May-2026 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
11-May-2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

                                                           %                                                 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
         (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 

Resulting situation 
on the date on which 9.824935        0.000000          9.824935        9636841 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if   10.150691        0.000000          10.150691          
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 

                                                     9636841                              9.824935 
GB00BJT0FF39 

                                Sub 9636841                             9.824935% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that                                  
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                          converted 

Sub Total 8.B1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2026 05:36 ET (09:36 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company -2-

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through                                   
                                                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking                                   equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    % of voting rights if it equals notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                or is higher than the 
                                    notifiable threshold 

Schroders Plc 

Schroders Plc            Schroder Administration Limited 

Schroders Plc            Schroder International Holdings                                       
                  Limited

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2026 05:36 ET (09:36 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company -3- 

Schroders Plc            Schroder Investment Management   9.824935                             9.824935% 
                  Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

11-May-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 427179 
EQS News ID:  2326100 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2326100&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2026 05:36 ET (09:36 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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