DJ RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 28-Apr-2026 / 16:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Cook 2 Reason for the notification a) Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Position/status Executive Officer) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RM plc b) LEI 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each a) of instrument Identification code ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 b) Grant of an award of nil-cost options over RM plc Nature of the transaction ordinary shares under the rules of the RM plc Performance Share Plan 2019. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Nil 1. 788,387 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 27 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

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ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 Sequence No.: 425502 EQS News ID: 2317074 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 28, 2026 11:31 ET (15:31 GMT)