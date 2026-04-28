Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zuerst +50%… jetzt ein $20M Graphen-Deal
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:08
1,090 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0901,20019:10
Dow Jones News
28.04.2026 18:03 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

DJ RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 
28-Apr-2026 / 16:31 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 

1 
     Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
  
 
a) 
     Name                      Mark Cook 
  
 
2 
     Reason for the notification 
  
 
a) 
                               Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief 
     Position/status                 Executive Officer) 
  
 
b) 
     Initial notification /Amendment         Initial notification 
  
 
3 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
     monitor 
  
 
a)      Name 
                           RM plc 
          
 
b) 
     LEI                       2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
  
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

       Description of the financial instrument, type  Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each 
a)      of instrument 

     Identification code               ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 
 
b) 
                               Grant of an award of nil-cost options over RM plc 
     Nature of the transaction            ordinary shares under the rules of the RM plc Performance 
                               Share Plan 2019. 

c)      Price(s) and volume(s)             Price(s)          Volume(s) 
 
                                1. Nil 
                                               1. 788,387 

       Aggregated information               
 
                                  
d) 
       - Aggregated volume               N/A 

       - Price                     N/A 

e)      Date of the transaction             27 April 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction            Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 425502 
EQS News ID:  2317074 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2317074&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2026 11:31 ET (15:31 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.