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WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 08:04
1,090 Euro
-0,91 % -0,010
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0901,20008:46
Dow Jones News
07.05.2026 18:21 Uhr
240 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RM plc: Result of AGM

DJ RM plc: Result of AGM 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Result of AGM 
07-May-2026 / 16:47 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 May 2026 
 
RM plc 

Results of Annual General Meeting 2026 

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of RM plc (the "Company"), held on 7 May 2026, all resolutions contained in the 
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 were passed by a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below. 

Resolution                             In Favour       Against       Withheld 
 
                                  Votes    Votes %  Votes   Votes %  Votes 
 
Ordinary Resolutions:                                                  
 
1.     To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025 84,953,288 99.99   3,540   0.01   6,018 
 
2.     To re-elect Helen Stevenson as a Director of the Company  83,931,182 98.79   1,030,646 1.21   1,018 
 
3.     To re-elect Mark Cook as a Director of the Company     84,553,086 99.52   408,742  0.48   1,018 
 
4.     To re-elect Richard Smothers as a Director of the Company  84,553,086 99.52   408,742  0.48   1,018 
 
5.     To re-elect Simon Goodwin as a Director of the Company   84,553,086 99.52   408,550  0.48   1,210 
 
6.     To re-elect Christopher Humphrey as a Director of the    84,553,278 99.52   408,550  0.48   1,018 
Company 
 
 
7.     To re-elect Carolyn Dawson as a Director of the Company   84,553,178 99.52   408,650  0.48   1,018 
 
8.     To re-appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as auditor of the Company  84,951,358 99.99   10,470   0.01   1,018 
 
9.     To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of 84,942,659 99.99   8,732   0.01   11,455 
the auditor 
 
 
10.   To approve the Remuneration Report for 2025         84,540,017 99.52   409,650  0.48   13,179 
 
11.   To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company  84,913,418 99.96   37,973   0.04   11,455 

Special Resolutions:                                                   
 
12.    To disapply statutory pre-emption rights          84,355,811 99.29   605,825  0.71   1,210 
 
13.    To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for acquisitions  84,355,811 99.29   606,017  0.71   1,018 
or specified capital investment 
 
 
14.    To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares     84,952,980 99.99   8,848   0.01   1,018 
 
15.    To authorise the Company to call a General Meeting on 14  84,551,964 99.52   409,864  0.48   1,018 
clear days' notice

As at 7 May 2026, the AGM voting record date, the number of ordinary shares in issue and the total number of voting rights in the Company was 98,085,543.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For more information, please contact: Daniel Fattal - Company Secretary RM plc - dfattal@rm.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 426791 
EQS News ID:  2323490 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2323490&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2026 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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