DJ RM plc: Result of AGM

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Result of AGM 07-May-2026 / 16:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 May 2026 RM plc Results of Annual General Meeting 2026 At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of RM plc (the "Company"), held on 7 May 2026, all resolutions contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 were passed by a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below. Resolution In Favour Against Withheld Votes Votes % Votes Votes % Votes Ordinary Resolutions: 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025 84,953,288 99.99 3,540 0.01 6,018 2. To re-elect Helen Stevenson as a Director of the Company 83,931,182 98.79 1,030,646 1.21 1,018 3. To re-elect Mark Cook as a Director of the Company 84,553,086 99.52 408,742 0.48 1,018 4. To re-elect Richard Smothers as a Director of the Company 84,553,086 99.52 408,742 0.48 1,018 5. To re-elect Simon Goodwin as a Director of the Company 84,553,086 99.52 408,550 0.48 1,210 6. To re-elect Christopher Humphrey as a Director of the 84,553,278 99.52 408,550 0.48 1,018 Company 7. To re-elect Carolyn Dawson as a Director of the Company 84,553,178 99.52 408,650 0.48 1,018 8. To re-appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as auditor of the Company 84,951,358 99.99 10,470 0.01 1,018 9. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of 84,942,659 99.99 8,732 0.01 11,455 the auditor 10. To approve the Remuneration Report for 2025 84,540,017 99.52 409,650 0.48 13,179 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company 84,913,418 99.96 37,973 0.04 11,455 Special Resolutions: 12. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights 84,355,811 99.29 605,825 0.71 1,210 13. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for acquisitions 84,355,811 99.29 606,017 0.71 1,018 or specified capital investment 14. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 84,952,980 99.99 8,848 0.01 1,018 15. To authorise the Company to call a General Meeting on 14 84,551,964 99.52 409,864 0.48 1,018 clear days' notice

As at 7 May 2026, the AGM voting record date, the number of ordinary shares in issue and the total number of voting rights in the Company was 98,085,543.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For more information, please contact: Daniel Fattal - Company Secretary RM plc - dfattal@rm.com

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ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 Sequence No.: 426791 EQS News ID: 2323490 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 07, 2026 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)