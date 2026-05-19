DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 19-May-2026 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 Issuer Name RM PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Harwood Capital LLP City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) Name City of registered office Country of registered office Harwood Capital LLP London United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Rockwood Strategic Plc London United Kingdom Harwood Capital LLP London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-May-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-May-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 18.224000 0.000000 18.224000 17875000 crossed or reached Position of previous 17.433000 0.000000 17.433000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BJT0FF39 16750000 17.077000 GB00BJT0FF39 1125000 1.147000 Sub Total 8.A 17875000 18.224000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Christopher Rockwood Harwood Strategic Plc 17.077000 17.077000% Bernard Mills Christopher Harwood Harwood Capital LLP 1.147000 1.147000% Bernard Mills

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

19/05/26

13. Place Of Completion

London Stock Exchange

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: HOL TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 Sequence No.: 427897 EQS News ID: 2330136 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2026 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)