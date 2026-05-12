

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aramark (ARMK) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $101.95 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $61.85 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $130.85 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.7% to $4.907 billion from $4.279 billion last year.



Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $101.95 Mln. vs. $61.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $4.907 Bln vs. $4.279 Bln last year.



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