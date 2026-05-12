The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12

The Diverse Income Trust plc

12th May 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 11th May 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

11th May 2026 124.54 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 123.58 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

12th May 2026