The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
The Diverse Income Trust plc
02nd June 2026
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 01st Jun 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
01st June 2026 119.60 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 119.57 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
02nd June 2026