The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

The Diverse Income Trust plc

18th June 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 17th Jun 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

17th June 2026 120.23 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 120.38 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

18th June 2026