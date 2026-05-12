

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Sea Ltd (SE) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $427.93 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $403.05 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 46.6% to $7.097 billion from $4.841 billion last year.



Sea Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $427.93 Mln. vs. $403.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $7.097 Bln vs. $4.841 Bln last year.



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