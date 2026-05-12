Intervacc AB: Intervacc strengthens management team for future growth

Intervacc AB (publ), a Swedish growth company in animal health with the vaccine Strangvac registered on 16 European markets, today announces that the company is strengthening its management team through the recruitment of Lars Stubberud as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Lars will take up the position on July 15. In addition, Astrid Larberg has been promoted to Program Manager, with responsibility for the development of Strangvac for the US market.

These two additions to the management team reflect the company's stated focus on securing that Strangvac reaches the US market and on strengthening expertise within manufacturing and CMC.

The management team also comprises Jan Persson, CFO, Anna-Carin Lagerlöf, Head of Sales and Marketing, and Andrew Waller, Chief Scientific Officer.

"We are in an exciting phase as we now accelerate our strategy. I am convinced that Astrid and Lars will bring exactly the expertise we need to bring Strangvac to the US market by 2028 - as well as to secure a stable global product supply," says Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO of Intervacc.

Lars Stubberud, M.Sc. Pharm, Ph.D. - Chief Technology Officer, CTO

Lars has more than 30 years' experience from the pharmaceutical industry, with responsibilities and expertise spanning broad CMC, product development, formulation, technology transfer, supply chain management, quality control and CMC regulatory affairs.

He most recently held the position of Vice President Quality Assurance, Quality Control/Analytical Development at Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Stockholm, Sweden.

Astrid Larberg, Ph.D., DVM - Program Manager

Astrid is a qualified veterinarian and holds a Ph.D. in veterinary pharmacology and microbiology. She has worked at Intervacc for five years, with responsibility for CMC, Regulatory Affairs, Quality and Pharmacovigilance. Astrid has previously worked in clinical veterinary practice, as well as with pharmaceutical quality and digitalisation at AstraZeneca.

For more information please contact:

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)8 120 10 600

E-mail: carl-johan.dalsgaard@intervacc.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on May 12, 2026 at 13.00 CET.

About Intervacc

Intervacc AB is an animal health group that develops vaccines for animals. The company's vaccines and vaccine candidates are based on many years of research at the Karolinska Institute and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. The Intervacc share (Nasdaq: IVACC) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, see intervacc.se

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