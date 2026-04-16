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WKN: A2DP4W | ISIN: SE0009607252 | Ticker-Symbol: 2E9
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 08:03
0,033 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
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INTERVACC AB Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0870,09210:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
38 Leser
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Intervacc AB: Unprecedented decision opens the way for the launch of Strangvac in Iceland

Intervacc AB (publ) announces that Strangvac, the company's innovative vaccine against strangles in horses, has been approved by the authorities in Iceland.

Strangles, a potentially lethal infection caused by Streptococcus equi, is the most frequently diagnosed infectious disease of horses worldwide. However, it has not been permitted to import horses into Iceland for over 1000 years and so this country retains the only strangles-free horse population in the world.

Whilst horses within Iceland do not develop strangles, they have no natural immunity and are highly susceptible to this disease should they come into contact with S. equi. This has been a longstanding issue for horses exported from Iceland to other parts of the world.

Strangvac is the only vaccine against strangles that generates a protective immune response, whilst still permitting the diagnosis of horses that have been exposed to, or are infected with, S. equi. This unique feature enables continued disease surveillance to provide evidence in support of Iceland's disease-free status and the protection of exported horses, which is important for Iceland's veterinarians and horse breeders, as well as the new owners!

This approval is particularly noteworthy as the vaccination of horses to protect against infectious diseases is generally prohibited in Iceland, making the decision both unique and highly significant.

"The Icelandic authorities' approval of Strangvac demonstrates their confidence in the utility of this vaccine to safeguard the health of this exceptional breed of horse," says Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO of Intervacc.

Strangvac is now available for veterinary use in Iceland.

For more information please contact:

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)8 120 10 600

E-mail: carl-johan.dalsgaard@intervacc.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on April 16, 2026 at 08.30 CET.

About Strangvac

Strangvac is a vaccine against the severe disease equine strangles. The vaccine is approved for sales and marketing in the EU as well as the UK, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, and has been launched in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Poland, Slovenia and Italy.

About Intervacc

Intervacc AB is an animal health group that develops vaccines for animals. The company's vaccines and vaccine candidates are based on many years of research at the Karolinska Institute and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. The Intervacc share (Nasdaq: IVACC) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, see intervacc.se

Contact information for Certified Adviser

Eminova Fondkommission AB

E-mail: adviser@eminova.se, Phone: +46 (0)8 - 684 211 10

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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