Intervacc AB: Report from Annual General Meeting in Intervacc

Intervacc AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday 13 May 2026, at which the following resolutions were made.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The AGM adopted the Board of Directors' submitted income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the group for the financial year 2025.

Appropriation of the company's profit or loss

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025, and that the result shall be balanced in a new account.

Discharge from liability towards the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO

The AGM resolved to discharge each of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors shall consist of seven Board members without any deputies.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Håkan Björklund, Lisen Bratt Fredricson, Lennart Johansson, Camilla Ramfelt McCarthy, Mathias Uhlen, Emil Billbäck and Björn Odlander as Board members for the period up to and including the next AGM. Emil Billbäck was elected as the Board of Directors' new chairperson for the period up to and including the next AGM.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the fees to the Board of Directors shall be paid with SEK 280,000 to the Board of Directors' chairperson and SEK 130,000 to each of the other Board members.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered public accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for the period up to and including the next AGM, which intends to appoint the authorised public accountant Niclas Bergenmo as auditor in charge.

The AGM resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid according to the current account.

Implementation of a long-term incentive programme for senior executives and other key employees

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to implement a long-term incentive programme in the form of a performance-based share saving programme for senior executives and other key employees ("LTI 2026"). Participation in the programme requires that the participant makes a personal investment through the acquisition of shares in the company (so-called savings shares). For each saving share, the participant will be offered, subject to certain performance targets are achieved, to receive a maximum of four performance shares in the company free of charge at the end of a three-year vesting period.

The AGM resolved in connection therewith, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to issue a maximum of 7,317,000 warrants of series 2026/2030 to the company, or to a subsidiary designated by the company, of which a maximum of 5,750,000 warrants may be transferred to participants in the LTI 2026 or otherwise to a third party for the purpose of delivering shares to the participants. The remaining 1,567,000 warrants may be used by the company to hedge certain payments related to LTI 2026, mainly social security costs. The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, that the Board of Directors may transfer, free of charge, a maximum of 5,750,000 warrants of series 2026/2030 to participants in LTI 2026 (and/or to a designated third party) in connection with the delivery of performance shares under LTI 2026, or otherwise dispose of the warrants in order to secure or make payments in connection with LTI 2026.

Authorisation regarding issues

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors, within the limits of the Articles of Association, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or more occasions, until the next AGM, to resolve to increase the company's share capital through issues of new shares, warrants and/or convertibles in the company. The total number of shares covered by such new issues may correspond to a total of no more than ten (10) percent of the shares in the company at the time of the AGM 2026.

For more information please contact:

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)8 120 10 600

E-mail: carl-johan.dalsgaard@intervacc.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on May 13th, 2026 at 16.15 CET.

About Intervacc

Intervacc AB is an animal health group that develops vaccines for animals. The company's vaccines and vaccine candidates are based on many years of research at the Karolinska Institute and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. The Intervacc share (Nasdaq: IVACC) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, see intervacc.se

Contact information for Certified Adviser

Eminova Fondkommission AB

E-mail: adviser@eminova.se, Phone: +46 (0)8 - 684 211 10