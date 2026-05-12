Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has begun to receive assay results for the latest phase of drilling at Bald Hill Antimony deposit in New Brunswick, Canada. In addition, drilling has commenced at the Project with a target of approximately 13,000 meters in the area of the Main Zone and 6,000 meters in the new discovered zones.

Highlights

To date the assays from three drill holes have been received.

Values of 8.1% and 13.9% antimony (Sb) in stibnite bearing core.

in stibnite bearing core. Thicknesses of up to 6.2 meters are seen.

are seen. These holes were targeted to test extensions of the Bald Hill Main Zone to depth

Average depth of drilling for these holes is greater than 250 meters with the deepest intersection at 495 meters depth.

Three drills will be deployed; testing extensions of the Main Zone and the newly discovered zones.

Drilling summary





Figure 1: Drill hole Locations

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Table 1: Assay Results

BH-26-01









From (m) To (m) length (m) Sb (%)

100.65 101.55 0.90 0.97 and 233.55 236.55 3.00 0.28 and 268.50 270.50 2.00 2.26 including 268.50 269.50 1.00 3.59 and 283.50 289.70 6.20 1.67 including 284.60 285.40 0.80 4.52









BH-26-04









From (m) To (m) length (m) Sb (%)

104.95 106.70 1.75 3.13 Including 104.95 105.55 0.60 8.1 and 248.00 249.90 1.90 1.95 including 248.35 248.60 0.25 13.9 and 415.50 417.80 2.30 0.19









BH-26-05









From (m) To (m) length (m) Sb (%)

130.65 133.75 3.10 0.09 and 324.50 328.30 3.80 0.71 including 327.30 328.30 1.00 2.4 and 496.45 496.85 0.40 0.1

The next exploration program at the Bald Hill Antimony Project has commenced with two objectives - to advance the project towards defining the size of the mineralized area and to further de-risk the project.

The next program will include work in the vicinity of the Bald Hill Main Zone through completion of a 13,000-meter drill program and completion of 6,000 meters of preliminary exploration drilling at the three newly defined zones in the Main Zone Area - Marcus, BH Central and BH South.

Regional exploration will include Prospecting, mapping, trenching and sampling at the newly defined soil anomalies on the Second Run claims - SR1. SR2 and SR3 and completion of additional exploration to discover and determine potential across the entire 37 square kilometer property.

The task of De-ricking will include evaluating the size and continuity of the antimony mineralization using 3-D modeling and computer-based data analysis and completion of detailed metallurgical studies. ATMY will also be evaluating potential project plans and configurations for a possible mine and infrastructure layout.





Figure 2: Location of Mineralized Areas at Bald Hill Showing Targets Close to the Main Zone and Newly Discovered Soil anomalies. Note Claim 11848 and 12476 will be covered with soil sampling in summer 2026.

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QA/QC

Samples from the drilling rigs are transported to our secure Core Handling Facility where they are examined by our geotechnical staff. Once the information on core conditions including RQD, lost core etc are recorded and the core is confirmed to be intact and orderly it is logged and marked for sampling by our professional geological staff. The marked core for sampling is cut by diamond say one half is returned to the box for safekeeping and one half is placed in plastic bags. The bags are sealed and placed in larger canvas bags for shipment to the Activation Labs Processing facility in Fredericton where they are crushed and prepared for shipment to the assay lab in Ancaster Ontario. The samples are analyzed using Actlabs Method Code 1E3 Aqua Regia ICPOES for the multi element and Code 1A2 Fire Assay AA for gold.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) samples are inserted in the sample runs which include a known standard for antimony and gold, a core duplicate, a blank, and a pulp duplicate. Activation Labs also has standard QA/QC protocols which are reported with each assay batch. Activation Labs is an internationally accredited assay lab.

Mr. James Atkinson, P.Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources, commented,"We are pleased to begin the release of assays from the 2026 winter drill program started in February. We note that these assay values for antimony are similar to previously released results and that some of the results are from intersections over 400 meters deep. We are excited that the next drill program has commenced. This drilling will result in an additional 18,000 meters of core drilling and will begin the development of the Marcus, Central and South Zones at Bald Hill. Our regional exploration, which has identified at least three areas of anomalous antimony in soil, will be greatly expanded to potentially cover the entire property which now includes over 37 square kilometers of prospective land."

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report, please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony . Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

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Source: Antimony Resources Corp.