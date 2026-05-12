Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - The Awareness Group (OTC: TAAG) (TAG), $TAAG, an emerging national player in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced the official launch of its No FICO Solar Plus Battery Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) program across seven priority markets: California, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group, commented:

"This program dramatically expands who can participate in the clean energy economy while giving our EPC and sales partners a high conversion product in markets where demand is accelerating. By pairing solar with battery storage and removing the traditional FICO requirement, we are delivering savings, backup power and long term stability to households that have historically been underserved by the clean energy market."

This launch follows TAG's recently announced $40 million funding expansion initiative, which strengthens the company's ability to scale financing, EPC partnerships and national deployment, including the potential rollout of thousands of residential battery systems.

TAG's No FICO Solar Plus Battery PPA is designed to expand access to clean energy savings and home backup power for households traditionally excluded from credit score based underwriting. The program allows homeowners to qualify through property verification and utility bill history rather than traditional FICO score requirements.

Every system deployed under the program includes solar plus residential battery storage, helping homeowners lower monthly energy costs while providing backup power during outages. For EPCs and sales organizations, the program provides a streamlined financing solution designed to support faster approvals, broader homeowner eligibility and increased conversion rates in high demand markets.

The seven market deployment targets regions with strong solar economics, elevated utility costs, grid reliability challenges and large underserved homeowner populations. California represents a significant addressable market with strong savings potential. Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands continue to face grid instability that makes battery storage an essential part of the customer value proposition. Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York provide access to the Northeast corridor, where supportive clean energy policies and high utility costs create favorable conditions for solar plus battery adoption.

The program includes no credit score requirement, solar plus battery on every system, fast approvals through streamlined underwriting, a 25 year PPA structure with predictable savings, a dealer friendly compensation structure, mandatory onboarding for EPCs and sales organizations, optimization for underserved and high volume markets and support from TAG's national operational infrastructure.

TAG is now onboarding EPCs and sales organizations in all seven markets. Approved partners receive comprehensive program training, sales enablement materials, dedicated support teams and access to TAG's national operational infrastructure.

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution, we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a national platform that delivers solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing projects from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to TAG GRID members and their customers. TAG Financial encompasses two divisions: TAG Financial Services (TFS), which supports TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations and providing access to TAG and third-party lending products and TAG Capital, TAG's in-house fund management division, which directly funds proprietary lending products while seeking to maximize the value of loan portfolios and investment tax credits. As organic growth drives its core strategy, TAG is also accelerating expansion through strategic acquisitions across the alternative energy landscape. Combined, these initiatives are designed to drive value for customers, employees, partners and investors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297077

Source: The Awareness Group