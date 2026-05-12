Catella AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting of Catella AB

The annual general meeting of Catella AB was held today on Tuesday 12 May 2026. The annual general meeting resolved in accordance with all proposals presented by the board of directors and the nomination committee.

The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect the board members Tobias Alsborger, Pernilla Claesson, Erik Eikeland, Samir Kamal, Erik Ranje and Erik Rune. Erik Rune was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors.

The annual general meeting adopted the income statements and balance sheets for the parent company and the group and resolved to discharge the board members and the chief executive officers from liability for the preceding financial year.

The annual general meeting further resolved to distribute a dividend of SEK 0.90 per share, corresponding to a total of SEK 79,513,714.80, and that the remaining profit shall be carried forward. The record date for the dividend was set to Friday 15 May 2026. Payment to the shareholders is expected to be made from Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday 20 May 2026.



The annual general meeting also resolved to:

approve the board of directors' remuneration report for the preceding financial year;

determine the remuneration to the board members at SEK 720,000 to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 450,000 to each of the other board members and, for work in the committees, SEK 160,000 to the chairman of the board of directors' audit committee and SEK 125,000 to each of the other two members, SEK 160,000 to the chairman of the board of directors' remuneration committee and SEK 125,000 to the other member, as well as SEK 160,000 to the chair of the investment committee and SEK 125,000 to the other member, should the board of directors decide to establish an investment committee during the period until the next annual general meeting (pro rated from the date of establishment);

re-elect KPMG AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, with the authorised public accountant Johanna Hagström Jerkeryd as auditor-in-charge;

determine that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices;

adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior executives;

authorise the board of directors to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on new issues of shares of Class A and/or Class B, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the board of directors' proposal; and

authorise the board of directors to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next annual general meeting, resolve on repurchase and transfer of the company's own shares of Class A and/or Class B, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the board of directors' proposal.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Jansson

CFO

+46 73 352 25 33

gustav.jansson@catella.com

About Catella

Catella is a leading specialist in property investments and fund management, with operations in 12 countries. The group has over EUR 14 billion in assets under management. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more at catella.com.