

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland is preparing to test a technology, known as a regenerative fuel cell system, over the next few months, which could revolutionize the way NASA stores energy during future Moon missions.



The system, about as long as a sedan and as tall as a person, operates like a rechargeable battery. When power is needed, it's designed to combine hydrogen and oxygen gas into water, heat, and electricity, and then 'recharge' by splitting the water back into hydrogen and oxygen - all on the lunar surface.



'It is an ideal technology for habitats, exploration with rovers, and many of the systems that are envisioned under Artemis,' said Dr. Kerrigan Cain, lead engineer for the team at NASA's Glenn Research Center. 'Developing a sustainable, long-term human presence on the Moon requires power and energy storage solutions that fit those needs. Regenerative fuel cells fit into that puzzle perfectly.'



This technology can weigh less but store the same amount of energy as comparable battery systems and could even operate during cold, dark, nearly two-week-long lunar nights. Its recharging capability also would ensure astronauts make the most of their resources and energy on the lunar surface without needing new supplies delivered from Earth.



The upcoming tests are the culmination of over five years of work.



Now, the team is passing a major milestone as they get ready to operate the complete system, storing the hydrogen and oxygen gas generated during recharge for the first time. They hope to gather essential data, identify any additional challenges, and further advance the technology toward a lunar mission, NASA said in a press release.



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