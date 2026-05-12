



TOKYO, May 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - SPARX Group Co., Ltd. ("SPARX") has established the Mirai Creation Fund IV ("Fund IV"). The four seed LPs, Toyota Motor Corporation ("Toyota"), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC"), MUFG Bank, Ltd. ("MUFG") and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. ("Mizuho") will participate as initial investors in Fund IV.SPARX commenced the investment management operations of the Mirai Creation Fund III ("Fund III") in October 2021 and has since made investments across six categories: Intelligent Technologies (e.g., artificial intelligence), Robotics, Hydrogen Economy Electrification, New Materials, and Carbon Neutrality. The newly established Fund IV will consolidate this investment scope into three categories Intelligent Technologies, Robotics, and Carbon Neutrality as part of building on SPARX's investment track record and accumulated experience.In April 2024, SPARX also commenced the investment management operations of the Space Frontier Fund II, focusing on investments in space-related technologies.Now, SPARX has determined that incorporating such space-related technologies, which to date have solely been the investment focus of the Space Frontier Fund, into the investment scope of Fund IV would further advance Fund IV's objectives. Accordingly, Fund IV will have an expanded investment scope including Space as a new investment category.As a result, it will target promising unlisted venture companies in and outside Japan across four categories.Fund IV will be managed by SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of SPARX. Backed by investments totaling approximately JPY15 billion from the five participating companies Toyota, SMBC, MUFG, Mizuho, and SPARX the fund is scheduled to commence investment management operations in June 2026. Additional investments in the new fund will be solicited from investors who share the same vision, with the aim to achieve a total fund size of JPY100 billion by March 2027.Basic Principles- To help accelerate innovation by investing in enterprises that possess technologies capable of leading growth for future generations- To build a portfolio of promising businesses, and realize the potential of technologies and ideas that can transform the future by promoting them on a global scale- To contribute to a sustainable future by fostering new industries and promoting carbon neutralityAbout the Mirai Creation FundThe Mirai Creation Fund I began investment management operations in November 2015, followed by the Mirai Creation Fund II in August 2018 and the Mirai Creation Fund III in October 2021, with the aim to invest in companies possessing technologies that contribute to the future of society and promote innovation through their development.About the Space Frontier FundThe Space Frontier Fund began investment management operations in June 2020 with the aim to support talent and technologies involved in space development, foster globally competitive space companies originating from Japan, and contribute to technological innovation across the country. The Space Frontier Fund II commenced investment management operations in April 2024.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.