

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) on Friday reported higher full-year profit, mainly driven by growth in fee and commission income and higher extraordinary gains.



Profit before tax increased 36.3% to 1.622 trillion yen from 1.190 trillion yen last year.



Ordinary profits grew to 1.573 trillion yen from 1.168 trillion yen in the previous year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to 1.249 trillion yen or 502.92 yen per share from 885.433 billion yen or 350.20 yen per share a year earlier.



Revenue increased 0.6% to 9.085 trillion yen from 9.030 trillion yen last year.



Interest income fell to 5.852 trillion yen from 6.000 trillion yen last year, while fee and commission income increased 17.6% to 1.312 trillion yen from 1.115 trillion yen.



Extraordinary gains rose to 93.838 billion yen from 58.371 billion yen last year.



Provision for Allowance for Loan Losses increased to 105.597 billion yen from 36.164 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to grow 4.1% to 1.300 trillion yen or 533.10 yen per share in fiscal 2026.



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