

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has boycotted the International Migration Review Forum and announced that it will not support the May 8 'progress' declaration.



The United States has persistently objected to the United Nations' efforts to advocate and facilitate replacement immigration in the country and across the broader West. In 2017, durng his first term, President Donald Trump had rejected the Global Compact on Migration.



As Secretary Rubio said, opening our doors to mass migration was a grave mistake that threatens the cohesion of our societies and the future of our peoples, the State Department said in a statement.



'In recent years, Americans witnessed first-hand how mass immigration laid waste to our communities: crime and chaos at the border, states of emergency in major cities, and billions of taxpayer dollars funneled towards hotels, plane tickets, cell phones and cash cards for migrants.? Much of this was driven by UN agencies and their partners, which did not just facilitate the invasion of our country, but proceeded to redistribute our own people's wealth and resources to millions of foreigners from the worst corners of the world,' it added.



'There was nothing 'safe,' 'orderly,' or 'regular' about any of this. And the costs were borne primarily by working Americans forced to compete for scarce jobs, housing, and social services. The UN has little to say about them'.



The State Department insisted that the United States will not support a process that imposes, overtly or by stealth, guidelines, standards, or commitments that constrain the American people's sovereign, democratic right to make decisions in the best interests of the country.



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