American Battery Materials, Inc.: American Battery Materials Provides Operational Update on Lisbon Valley Development Evaluation

GREENWICH, Conn., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Materials, Inc. ("ABM" or the "Company") (OTC: BLTH), a U.S.-based critical minerals company focused on lithium and magnesium resource development, today provided an operational update regarding ongoing evaluation activities at its Lisbon Valley Project in San Juan County, Utah.

The Company has been actively receiving and reviewing preliminary engineering assessments and capital cost estimates associated with the potential development of a full-scale Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and mineral processing facility at its Lisbon Valley land position. The conceptual facility under evaluation is being designed to support the potential production of approximately 10,000 metric tons annually of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"), in addition to approximately 20,000 metric tons annually of magnesium ingots

ABM's ongoing evaluation process is focused on assessing commercially viable processing technologies, infrastructure requirements, and estimated development costs associated with a vertically integrated domestic critical minerals platform.

David E. Graber, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ABM, stated, "In light of the evolving focus among various U.S. government agencies on strengthening domestic critical mineral supply chains, we have been actively evaluating best-in-class technologies and associated capital requirements for a potential fully integrated facility. Our objective is to support the development of a scalable domestic source of upstream battery and industrial material feedstocks with a focus on long-term operational efficiency and disciplined execution."

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Bloomberg NEF, global lithium demand is projected to increase significantly over the balance of the decade as electric vehicle adoption, grid-scale energy storage deployment, and broader electrification trends continue to accelerate. While the United States remains one of the world's largest end markets for battery materials, domestic production capacity for lithium and magnesium remains limited, contributing to continued reliance on foreign supply sources.

Recent legislative and policy developments focused on permitting efficiency and domestic resource development are encouraging indicators for the broader critical minerals sector. ABM believes these trends may contribute to a more constructive environment for responsibly advancing strategically important mineral projects within the United States.

"The increase in power demand in the US driven by the emergence of AI is overwhelming power producers. Battery demand growth and in turn Lithium chemicals demand, should not be underestimated," Graber further stated.

About American Battery Materials, Inc.

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTC: BLTH), headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a U.S.-based critical minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing lithium and magnesium resource development to support long-term domestic supply chain resilience. The Company is evaluating environmentally responsible Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and Direct Mineral Extraction ("DME") technologies as part of its strategy to support the evolving energy, industrial, and national security markets in the United States.

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