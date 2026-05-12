

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Millicom (TIGO) reported that its first quarter net profit attributable to company owners was $109 million compared to $193 million, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $857 million from $633 million.



First quarter revenue was $2 billion, up 4.2% year-on-year organically, and 45.1% as reported. Non-IFRS Service Revenue was $1.86 billion compared to $1.28 billion.



Millicom targets 2026 Equity free cash flow of at least $900 million.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News