Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to provide a corporate update as the Company scales commercial deployment of its fully built post-quantum cybersecurity platform.

The cybersecurity market is entering one of the most significant technology transitions in decades. As quantum computing advances, governments, regulators and large enterprises are no longer treating post-quantum security as a future consideration. They are beginning to demand concrete action, including cryptographic inventories, preparedness assessments, migration roadmaps and the implementation of quantum-resilient security controls. For organizations responsible for government systems, financial data, healthcare records, critical infrastructure and other long-lived sensitive information, the need to act is becoming increasingly urgent.

QSE is addressing this accelerating market need with a fully built, commercially available platform designed to help organizations move from awareness to action. The Company's solutions enable customers to assess quantum-related exposure, prioritize remediation and deploy quantum-resilient protection without requiring a disruptive replacement of existing infrastructure.

Following a period of product development, platform integration, certification milestones and strategic partner expansion, QSE has entered a commercial scaling phase. The Company is generating revenue, currently serves 262 customer accounts, and is experiencing growing pipeline activity across enterprise, government and regulated-industry channels.

"QSE is now operating from a position of commercial strength," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Our product suite is fully built, our technology is in market, and our focus has shifted decisively toward scaling revenue, expanding customer relationships and converting a growing pipeline of enterprise and government opportunities. We believe the combination of regulatory urgency, market readiness and QSE's differentiated platform creates a significant growth opportunity for the Company in 2026 and beyond."

QSE's platform is built around three core functions:

Assess: QSE helps organizations understand where their data and encryption may be vulnerable to future quantum threats.

Protect: QSE helps secure sensitive data using quantum-resilient encryption, secure storage and deployment tools that can work with existing systems.

Control Access: QSE helps organizations protect who can access sensitive systems and data through quantum-secure login and identity tools.

Together, these solutions support customers across the full post-quantum security lifecycle - from initial assessment and planning to deployment, identity protection, secure storage and ongoing security infrastructure.

QSE's commercial model is generating recurring SaaS revenue while continuing to scale enterprise deployments, usage-based entropy and secure storage services, and on-premises hardware deployments for customers requiring greater data autonomy and internal key control. This multi-stream model is designed to support scalable growth as the Company expands across enterprise, government and regulated-industry markets.

QSE is also advancing a partner-led expansion strategy through value-added distributors, resellers, system integrators and regional partners with access to enterprise, government and regulated-industry customers. Management believes this model can accelerate market penetration, expand geographic reach and support the conversion of pipeline opportunities into long-term customer relationships.

Post-quantum cybersecurity is quickly becoming a board-level, compliance-level and national-security priority," added Mr. Carefoot. "With a solid client-base and revenue generation established, a fully built platform in market and a growing pipeline of enterprise and government opportunities, QSE is now focused on scaling aggressively across the sectors where quantum-resilient security is becoming mission-critical."

Management believes the convergence of regulatory pressure, cryptographic migration requirements and enterprise demand positions QSE to capitalize on the accelerating global transition toward post-quantum cybersecurity infrastructure.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297007

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.