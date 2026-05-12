Silence Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: SLN), a global clinical-stage company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced that Curtis Rambaran, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Silence Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The live webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conference.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people's lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD platform to create innovative siRNA therapies designed to precisely target and silence genes that cause disease. The Company is advancing a growing pipeline of siRNA product candidates targeting areas of high unmet need across rare and common diseases where treatments are limited or inadequate. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

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Contacts:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Gem Hopkins, VP, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

ir@silence-therapeutics.com

Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208