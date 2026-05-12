

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The uncertain geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the spike in crude oil prices, inflationary pressures and hawkish monetary policy continued to dominate global market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline as hopes of a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran faded. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Boosted by safe haven bids, the 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has rallied more than a quarter percent. Sovereign bond yields extended gains as the crude oil price surge triggered fears of a fuel-led inflationary spiral and hawkish monetary policy.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with overnight gains of more than 3 percent. Gold has slipped half a percent. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,669.50, down 0.07% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,383.40, down 0.40% Germany's DAX at 24,089.12, down 1.09% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,224.36, down 0.44% France's CAC 40 at 8,008.34, down 0.60% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,837.50, down 0.98% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 62,742.57, up 0.52% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,670.70, down 0.36% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,214.49, down 0.25% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,347.91, down 0.22% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,643.15, down 2.29%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 98.28, up 0.36% EUR/USD at 1.1744, down 0.32% GBP/USD at 1.3537, down 0.54% USD/JPY at 157.54, up 0.27% AUD/USD at 0.7226, down 0.32% USD/CAD at 1.3709, up 0.23%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.429%, up 0.36% Germany at 3.0825%, up 1.26% France at 3.717%, up 1.47% U.K. at 5.1000%, up 1.96% Japan at 2.547%, up 1.39%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $107.49, up 3.15%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $101.32, up 3.31%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,705.15, down 0.50%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $84.29, down 1.93%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $80,539.07, down 0.49% Ethereum at $2,281.57, down 2.06% XRP at $1.44, down 0.14% BNB at $661.88, up 1.26% Solana at $94.78, down 0.23%



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