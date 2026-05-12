In the Green - Premarket Gainers

High-Trend International Group (HTCO) - up 37% at $9.66 Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) - up 28% at $13.06 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) - up 22% at $81.11 PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) - up 21% at $38.66 Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) - up 17% at $12.45 The Wendy's Company (WEN) - up 17% at $7.94 MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) - up 17% at $3.46 Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) - up 15% at $14.78 T1 Energy Inc. (TE) - up 14% at $6.90 Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) - up 13% at $247.00

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSIX) - down 33% at $41.50 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) - down 14% at $24.84 LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (LENZ) - down 14% at $8.50 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) - down 12% at $10.44 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) - down 11% at $73.30 GitLab Inc. (GTLB) - down 11% at $22.65 Bakkt, Inc. (BKKT) - down 10% at $8.91 Harrow, Inc. (HROW) - down 9% at $34.40 Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - down 9% at $22.51 Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) - down 5% at $39.56

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX