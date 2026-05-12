CSW Industrials, Inc.: CSW Industrials Announces Promotion of Jeff Underwood to Executive Vice President to Support Continued Growth Strategy

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) today announced the promotion of Jeff Underwood to Executive Vice President, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and his commitment to excellence in executing our long-term growth strategy. Mr. Underwood will continue to serve as General Manager of Contractor Solutions.

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials' Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Jeff has been an integral leader of our Contractor Solutions team and has been the primary driver of that segment's growth and value creation. Since 2024, despite headwinds in the residential HVAC/R environment, Jeff has strengthened the organization by attracting and developing top talent and helped lead the acquisition and successful integration of more than $1 billion of strategic acquisitions, while maintaining best-in-class margins and promoting an employee-centric culture. We are confident Jeff will continue to drive our growth strategy and contribute meaningfully as a member of our Executive Leadership Team."

Mr. Underwood has served as Senior Vice President of CSW and General Manager, Contractor Solutions, since April 2024. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Contractor Solutions after joining CSW in December 2018. Previously, Mr. Underwood held several roles at Goodman Manufacturing in Houston, including Vice President of Marketing, Director of Brand Management, and Brand Manager for Goodman's parent company, Daikin. Earlier in his career, he served as a Manager at Bain & Company. Mr. Underwood holds a B.A. in Economics and Government from The University of Texas and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.csw.com.

Investor Relations

Alexa Huerta

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

214-489-7113

alexa.huerta@csw.com