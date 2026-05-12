Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ramp Metals explodierte um +1.100% - startet dieser Kupfer-Nachbar jetzt seine eigene Rallye? Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 14:36 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSW Industrials, Inc.: CSW Industrials Announces Promotion of Jeff Underwood to Executive Vice President to Support Continued Growth Strategy

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) today announced the promotion of Jeff Underwood to Executive Vice President, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and his commitment to excellence in executing our long-term growth strategy. Mr. Underwood will continue to serve as General Manager of Contractor Solutions.

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials' Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Jeff has been an integral leader of our Contractor Solutions team and has been the primary driver of that segment's growth and value creation. Since 2024, despite headwinds in the residential HVAC/R environment, Jeff has strengthened the organization by attracting and developing top talent and helped lead the acquisition and successful integration of more than $1 billion of strategic acquisitions, while maintaining best-in-class margins and promoting an employee-centric culture. We are confident Jeff will continue to drive our growth strategy and contribute meaningfully as a member of our Executive Leadership Team."

Mr. Underwood has served as Senior Vice President of CSW and General Manager, Contractor Solutions, since April 2024. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Contractor Solutions after joining CSW in December 2018. Previously, Mr. Underwood held several roles at Goodman Manufacturing in Houston, including Vice President of Marketing, Director of Brand Management, and Brand Manager for Goodman's parent company, Daikin. Earlier in his career, he served as a Manager at Bain & Company. Mr. Underwood holds a B.A. in Economics and Government from The University of Texas and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.csw.com.

Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113
alexa.huerta@csw.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.