Pathfinder Ventures Inc. Announces Conclusion of Financing and Intention to Launch New Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV) (the "Company" or "Pathfinder") announces that it has closed the books on its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced January 20, 2026 (see also news releases dated March 12 and April 9, 2026). The Company issued a total of 14,329,120 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $716,456. Each unit consisted of one common share and one half of one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance, subject to accelerated expiry on certain events. The Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $50,151.92 in cash and 1,003,038 finder's warrants having the same terms as the Warrants. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes and to support ongoing growth initiatives across its portfolio of modular housing and RV resort communities. All securities issued pursuant were subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance.

The Company further announces that it intends to undertake a new non-brokered private placement on the same terms, consisting of up to 20,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Completion of the new private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is committed to becoming the premier provider of manufactured home communities (MHCs) and RV resorts in British Columbia. Built on hospitality excellence, sustainable practices, and innovative housing strategies, Pathfinder aims to create welcoming, well-maintained communities and deliver long-term value to residents and shareholders alike.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Corporation:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Company Contact:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Phone: (604) 914 2575

Email: ir@PathfinderVentures.ca

Websites: PathfinderVentures.ca | PathfinderCampResorts.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements and estimates that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "believes" and other similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that such statements will ultimately prove to be accurate and that actual results and future events will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, including funding and refinancing. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its development strategy and whether this will yield the expected benefits; competitive factors in RV's industry sector; the success or failure of product development programs; currently existing applicable laws and regulations or future applicable laws and regulations that may affect the Company's business; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; Covid-19 related risks, availability of properties for acquisition and/or development; the economic circumstances surrounding the Company's business, including general economic conditions in Canada, the US and worldwide; changes in exchange rates; changes in the equity market; inflation; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; and those other risks disclosed in the filing statement and other disclosure document prepared and supplied on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Any forward-looking statement is made as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that any such conditions or events will occur in the indicated time frames, as expected or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/pathfinder-ventures-inc.-announces-conclusion-of-financing-and-intention-to-launch-new-1166097