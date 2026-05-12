

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), on Tuesday announced that Apollo-managed funds acquired a majority stake in Noble Environmental, Inc. for undisclosed consideration.



Noble Environmental was founded in 2016 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a vertically integrated waste management platform providing solid waste collection, hauling, transfer and disposal services across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest United States.



The company also operates a renewable natural gas business that captures and converts landfill gas into pipeline-quality fuel.



In the pre-market trading, Apollo is 0.01% higher at $130.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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