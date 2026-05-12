NextTrip Appoints Travel Technology Veteran Brad Buice as Chief Technology Officer and Expands Global Media Sales Force to Power Next Phase of Global Media-to-Commerce Growth

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of Media and Travel, today announced the appointment of Brad Buice as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Mr. Buice brings more than 30 years of experience leading enterprise technology, digital transformation, and large-scale platform integration across the global travel industry. His appointment comes as NextTrip continues to scale its NXT2.0 booking platform, expand its media-to-commerce ecosystem, and deploy next-generation Agentic AI solutions across its JOURNY platform and Travel Magazine Pro advisor network.

Mr. Buice most recently held senior leadership roles spanning Trisept Solutions, Apple Leisure Group, and Hyatt Corporation, where he played a key role in the integration and modernization of global travel systems following Hyatt's acquisition of Apple Leisure Group and Trisept. His experience includes aligning enterprise architecture, integrating booking and CRM platforms, and leading cloud-based modernization initiatives across complex travel ecosystems.

At Trisept Solutions, Mr. Buice was closely involved with the continued evolution of the VAX VacationAccess platform, one of the travel industry's most widely adopted leisure booking marketplaces. VAX connects more than 100,000 travel advisors with over 50 leading travel suppliers, enabling advisors to research, customize, and book vacation packages, flights, hotels, and tours through a single, integrated platform.

The VAX system has long served as a foundational tool for travel advisors across North America, combining booking functionality with marketing resources, educational tools, and supplier connectivity, helping advisors streamline workflows, expand product knowledge, and drive revenue growth. Mr. Buice's leadership in modernizing and scaling these types of platforms brings highly relevant experience to NextTrip's upcoming Travel Magazine Pro initiative, a category-defining platform for travel advisors to inspire, engage, and monetize customer demand in a world increasingly driven by digital discovery and real-time transactions.

Throughout his career, Mr. Buice has maintained a strong focus on travel advisor (travel agent) platforms, including development and scaling of booking, CRM, and marketing systems supporting advisor-driven distribution. His background includes leadership roles at Trisept and Sabre, where he supported platforms serving tens of thousands of travel advisors globally.

Mr. Buice also recently completed a certificate in Applied Agentic AI for Organizational Transformation at MIT, aligning with NextTrip's strategic focus on integrating AI-driven engagement and booking capabilities across its platform.

Bill Kerby, Chief Executive Officer of NextTrip, commented, "Brad's deep experience across travel technology, platform integration, and advisor ecosystems makes him a strong addition to our leadership team. As we scale our content-to-commerce platform and advance our Agentic AI initiatives, his expertise will be instrumental in executing our technology roadmap."

Kerby continued, "At the same time, we are making targeted investments on the media monetization side of the business. We have recently hired four additional experienced travel advertising sales executives with deep industry relationships. This expansion of our sales team comes at an important moment, as we consolidate the JOURNY streaming FAST platform and integrate the recently acquired GoUSA TV content and distribution assets. Together, these initiatives significantly expand our global footprint across dozens of platforms, reaching audiences in approximately 80 countries, and expected to broadcast to approximately 250 million Connected TV, mobile and online viewers around the globe in 2026. We believe this growing reach, combined with an experienced sales organization, positions NextTrip to meaningfully accelerate advertising revenue and fully capitalize on our media-to-commerce strategy."

Brad Buice, Chief Technology Officer of NextTrip, added, "NextTrip is building a differentiated platform at the intersection of media, technology, and commerce. I look forward to helping scale the Company's infrastructure and deliver next-generation solutions for both travelers and advisors."

Mr. Buice's appointment strengthens NextTrip's leadership team as the Company continues to expand its integrated media, booking, and advisor platforms designed to drive travel discovery, engagement, and transaction.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media and travel. Through its owned media platforms, including JOURNY.tv and TravelMagazine.com, and its proprietary travel technology stack, NextTrip delivers an integrated inspiration-to-booking ecosystem that connects travel discovery directly to transaction and fulfillment. The Company operates a portfolio of travel brands and platforms, including Five Star Alliance, a global luxury hotel and resort booking platform; NXT2.0, its proprietary booking and payments engine; and TA Pipeline, a purpose-built group travel and meetings booking platform serving travel advisors, suppliers, and destination partners. Together, these assets enable frictionless booking across luxury FIT (Flexible Independent Travel), group travel, destination weddings, conferences, and concierge-managed experiences, supported by flexible payment options such as PayDlay. By owning both the inspiration layer through premium video-led storytelling and the transaction layer through integrated booking technology, NextTrip enables travelers to move seamlessly from discovery to booking, while providing destinations, brands, and travel partners with measurable engagement, demand generation, and conversion opportunities.

For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com and investors.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

NextTrip, Inc

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Richard.Marshall@nextTrip.com

SOURCE: NextTrip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexttrip-appoints-travel-technology-veteran-brad-buice-as-chief-1165719