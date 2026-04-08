NextTrip Partners with QSTAK to Launch Tokenized Rewards and Unlock New Revenue Opportunities

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of Media and Travel, today announced a strategic partnership with Copperhead AI, LLC, the builder and operator of QSTAK, a compliant digital securities exchange, to create a tokenized rewards infrastructure for the Company's innovative travel platform. This collaboration allows NextTrip to leverage QSTAK's capabilities to build a seamless, tokenized loyalty layer on its existing platform, further driving user engagement, expanding monetization strategies, and enhancing shareholder value without diluting equity.

The Opportunity: Unlocking Revenue and Loyalty Potential

The tokenized rewards infrastructure from QSTAK offers a robust framework to enhance NextTrip's existing content-to-booking platform, aligning perfectly with the company's long-term growth strategy. Additionally, QSTAK offers a groundbreaking solution for publicly traded companies to raise capital based on existing assets, without the need to issue new shares. This non-dilutive financing model allows companies to unlock the value of their digital assets while maintaining control and expanding their ecosystem.

Why This Makes Sense for NextTrip

With a 250-million-viewer platform, NextTripis uniquely positioned to capitalize on QSTAK's technology. The partnership provides several key benefits:

Content-to-Booking Audience : QSTAK should enable NextTrip to transform its content viewer base into a monetized loyalty network. With QSTAK's tokenized rewards system, viewers of JOURNY.tv and users of NextTrip's booking platform (NXT2.0) will earn tokens that can be redeemed for future bookings, deepening engagement and loyalty beyond traditional advertising.

Valuing Proprietary Technology & Video Assets : A QSTAK listing allows the company to create a secondary market reference that unlocks the true value of NextTrip's assets, such as its NXT2.0 booking technology and original video content, giving investors greater transparency and confidence in NextTrip's long-term potential.

New Consumers Access: QSTAK's digital securities exchange provides access to a new class of digitally native consumers, who, until now, may have been unable to participate in NextTrip's story. This expands the company's investor base and creates a more diverse market for its assets.

The Tokenized Rewards Layer: A New Era of Travel Loyalty

Travel loyalty programs have long been recognized as powerful tools in driving consumer retention and increasing lifetime value (LTV). However, the full potential of loyalty as a digital asset has often been underleveraged. NextTrip is changing that with its innovative watch-scan-book-go model, which creates natural "reward trigger points" throughout the user journey:

Content Viewing : Viewers of JOURNY.tv will earn tokens that are redeemable for future bookings on NXT2.0, incentivizing engagement and driving repeat use.

Booking Completion : Travelers who complete bookings will earn compounded rewards, increasing their lifetime value with each use of the platform.

Partner Placements : NextTrip's hotel and destination partners will be able to fund co-branded rewards, turning traditional advertising relationships into a powerful loyalty network.

PayDlay Checkout: The PayDlay checkout feature will allow users to apply rewards at the point of payment, increasing conversion rates and lowering customer acquisition costs (CAC).

The Bottom Line: A Compelling Future for NTRP

NextTrip is establishing itself as a leader in the content-to-commerce travel space, with a projected 250-million-strong viewer base, proprietary technology, and a clear vision for creating one of the most compelling tokenized loyalty programs in the travel industry. With QSTAK's innovative platform, NextTrip can now unlock the full value of its assets and enhance its customer experience by offering digital, tokenized rewards. This partnership not only creates new revenue streams but also sets the stage for greater investor engagement and market validation with an expected launch in the second quarter.

About QSTAK

QSTAK is a compliant digital securities exchange that enables publicly traded companies to raise capital against existing assets and build tokenized rewards infrastructures. By leveraging blockchain technology, QSTAK provides a secure, regulated entry point for digitally native investors. For more information, visit www.qstakchain.com

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media and travel. Through its owned media platforms, including JOURNY.tv and TravelMagazine.com, and its proprietary travel technology stack, NextTrip delivers an integrated inspiration-to-booking ecosystem that connects travel discovery directly to transaction and fulfillment. The Company operates a portfolio of travel brands and platforms, including Five Star Alliance, a global luxury hotel and resort booking platform; NXT2.0, its proprietary booking and payments engine; and TA Pipeline, a purpose-built group travel and meetings booking platform serving travel advisors, suppliers, and destination partners. Together, these assets enable frictionless booking across luxury FIT (Flexible Independent Travel), group travel, destination weddings, conferences, and concierge-managed experiences, supported by flexible payment options such as PayDlay. By owning both the inspiration layer through premium video-led storytelling and the transaction layer through integrated booking technology, NextTrip enables travelers to move seamlessly from discovery to booking, while providing destinations, brands, and travel partners with measurable engagement, demand generation, and conversion opportunities.

For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com and investors.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

NextTrip, Inc

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Richard.Marshall@nextTrip.com

SOURCE: NextTrip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/nexttrip-partners-with-qstak-to-launch-tokenized-rewards-and-unlock-n-1155813