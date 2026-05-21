NextTrip Reports Preliminary Fiscal Year 2026 Results, Signaling Emergence of a New Category at the Intersection of Media and Travel

NextTrip reports preliminary revenue of approximately $3.7 million for the year ended February 28, 2026, representing more than 640% year-over-year growth

Fourth quarter preliminary revenue of approximately $1.6 million , up from approximately $1.2 million in the prior quarter

Company advances a category-defining content-to-commerce platform, integrating global travel media, AI-driven engagement, and booking infrastructure

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of Media and Travel, today announced the preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2026, marking a pivotal year in the Company's evolution from a travel services business into a fully integrated, media-driven commerce platform.

For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2026, NextTrip expects to report revenue of approximately $3.7 million, compared to approximately $500,000 in the prior year, representing more than 640% year-over-year growth. The fourth quarter continued this trajectory, with preliminary revenue of approximately $1.6 million, reflecting sequential growth and accelerating platform adoption. Deferred revenue, not yet recognized in the quarter, totaled an additional $1.6 million, reflecting contracted business expected to be recognized in future periods. All results are preliminary and subject to finalization in connection with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K expected to be filed by the end of May.

The Shift: From Search-Based Travel to Content-Led Commerce

Travel is undergoing a structural transformation. For decades, online travel has been defined by search, users typing destinations into booking engines and comparing commoditized options. That model is being disrupted.

Today, travel decisions are increasingly driven by content, storytelling, and immersive video experiences. Consumers no longer begin with "where should I go?", they begin with "I saw something I want to experience."

NextTrip is built for this shift.

A New Platform: Where Inspiration Becomes Transaction

"Fiscal 2026 was the year NextTrip moved beyond building infrastructure and began activating a new category, where media doesn't just inspire travel, it directly drives it," said Bill Kerby, Chief Executive Officer of NextTrip. "We are not simply operating a travel booking business or a media company. We are building a platform designed to influence intent at the moment of inspiration and convert that intent into high-value transactions within a single ecosystem."

At the core of this model is NextTrip's content-to-commerce architecture, designed to seamlessly connect:

Inspiration (JOURNY.tv and global travel content)

Engagement (interactive overlays, AI-assisted discovery, and mid-funnel editorial)

Transaction (proprietary booking platform, concierge services, and group travel tools)

This model, "Watch. Scan. Book. Go.", represents a fundamental departure from traditional online travel agency (OTA) frameworks.

Building the Foundation of a Global Travel Media Network

During fiscal 2026, NextTrip assembled and expanded a global media footprint designed to operate as the top-of-funnel engine for travel demand:

JOURNY.tv Expansion

A rapidly scaling global travel streaming platform delivering premium, cinematic travel content across FAST, OTT, and digital channels, designed to inspire high-intent travelers at scale.

Strategic Content Integration

Expansion of both original programming and licensed travel content, increasing engagement and enabling continuous audience growth.

Global Distribution and Reach

Through owned platforms and strategic partnerships, including international expansion initiatives, NextTrip is building toward a projected global audience of hundreds of millions of viewers across approximately 80 countries.

From Audience to Revenue: Monetizing Travel Intent

Unlike traditional media companies that monetize primarily through advertising, NextTrip is designed to monetize both attention and action. Through its integrated ecosystem, the Company captures travel intent and converts it into bookings across higher-value verticals, including:

Luxury travel

Cruises

Destination weddings and group travel

Experiential and curated travel packages

This dual monetization model, advertising plus transaction-based revenue, positions NextTrip to participate more directly in the economics of the global travel industry.

Strategic Acquisitions Powering the Ecosystem

To support this platform, NextTrip executed a series of strategic acquisitions and integrations during fiscal 2026, including:

Five Star Alliance - Expanding luxury travel supply and high-value booking capabilities

TA Pipeline - Building scalable infrastructure for group and event-based travel

GoUSA Content Assets - Enhancing global travel content distribution and audience reach

Together, these assets form the foundation of a vertically integrated system designed to capture demand, facilitate booking, and deliver higher-margin travel experiences.

Entering the Next Phase: Scaling the Platform

With its core infrastructure in place, NextTrip is entering what it believes to be the next phase of its growth:

Scale. Monetize. Expand.

In fiscal 2027, the Company intends to focus on:

Scaling global distribution of JOURNY and related media assets

Expanding advertising, sponsorship, and brand partnership revenue, and has just added experienced travel ad sales members to the team

Increasing conversion rates across its booking ecosystem

Enhancing personalization through AI-driven engagement tools

Deepening penetration in high-margin travel verticals

Defining the Future of Travel Commerce

"We believe the next generation of travel companies will not be defined by inventory or pricing, they will be defined by who owns inspiration," Kerby added. "NextTrip is building a platform designed to sit at the very beginning of the travel journey and remain there through booking and beyond. As this model scales, we believe it has the potential to redefine how travel is discovered, planned, and purchased globally.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) is a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media and travel. Through its owned media platforms, including JOURNY.tv and TravelMagazine.com, and its proprietary travel technology stack, NextTrip delivers an integrated inspiration-to-booking ecosystem that connects travel discovery directly to transaction and fulfillment. The Company operates a portfolio of travel brands and platforms, including Five Star Alliance, a global luxury hotel and resort booking platform; NXT2.0, its proprietary booking and payments engine; and TA Pipeline, a purpose-built group travel and meetings booking platform serving travel advisors, suppliers, and destination partners. Together, these assets enable frictionless booking across luxury FIT (Flexible Independent Travel), group travel, destination weddings, conferences, and concierge-managed experiences, supported by flexible payment options such as PayDlay. By owning both the inspiration layer through premium video-led storytelling and the transaction layer through integrated booking technology, NextTrip enables travelers to move seamlessly from discovery to booking, while providing destinations, brands, and travel partners with measurable engagement, demand generation, and conversion opportunities.

For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com and investors.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

NextTrip, Inc.

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Richard.Marshall@nextTrip.com

SOURCE: NextTrip, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexttrip-reports-preliminary-fiscal-year-2026-results-signaling-1168582