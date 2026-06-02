NextTrip to Present at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, Powered by MicroCapClub

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "the Company," "we," "our," or "us"), a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media and travel, today announced that Richard Marshall, Director of Corporate Development, will present on behalf of the Company at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub, taking place at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr. Marshall will provide an overview of NextTrip's rapidly evolving business model, strategic growth initiatives, and the Company's expanding position at the convergence of travel commerce and streaming media. He will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional and retail investors attending the conference.

Conference Details:

Event: Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: June 17th & 18th, 2026

Location: Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

Presentation Time: Wed, Jun 17 at 9:30-10:00 AM (local time) in TRACK 2 - Da Vinci 2

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with NextTrip management or attending the conference may register through the Planet MicroCap event platform.

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas is one of the premier events for the microcap investment community, bringing together emerging public companies, institutional investors, family offices, analysts, and high-net-worth investors.

During the presentation, NextTrip expects to discuss several key strategic themes and recent milestones, including:

Continued scaling of JOURNY , NextTrip's global travel-focused FAST and streaming media platform

Expansion of the Company's content-to-commerce ecosystem following the integration of GoUSA TV assets

Progress with the KC Global Media joint venture, significantly expanding JOURNY's international distribution footprint

Growth initiatives across Five Star Alliance , NextTrip's luxury travel platform, and TA Pipeline , its group travel solutions business

Development of TravelMagazine.com and broader media monetization initiatives

Deployment of NextTrip's next-generation Agentic AI consumer engagement tools

The Company's dual revenue model combining high-value travel bookings with scalable media advertising and sponsorship revenue

"Planet MicroCap provides an excellent opportunity to engage directly with the investment community and share the progress we are making as NextTrip executes on its vision to redefine how consumers discover, plan, and book travel," said Richard Marshall, Director of Corporate Development at NextTrip. "As consumer behavior increasingly shifts toward video-led discovery and immersive digital engagement, we believe NextTrip is uniquely positioned with a differentiated media-to-commerce platform purpose-built for the next generation of travel consumers."

For more information on Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please visit www.planetmicrocap.com

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) is a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media and travel. Through its owned media platforms, including JOURNY.tv and TravelMagazine.com, and its proprietary travel technology stack, NextTrip delivers an integrated inspiration-to-booking ecosystem that connects travel discovery directly to transaction and fulfillment. The Company operates a portfolio of travel brands and platforms, including Five Star Alliance, a global luxury hotel and resort booking platform; NXT2.0, its proprietary booking and payments engine; and TA Pipeline, a purpose-built group travel and meetings booking platform serving travel advisors, suppliers, and destination partners. Together, these assets enable frictionless booking across luxury FIT (Flexible Independent Travel), group travel, destination weddings, conferences, and concierge-managed experiences, supported by flexible payment options such as PayDlay. By owning both the inspiration layer through premium video-led storytelling and the transaction layer through integrated booking technology, NextTrip enables travelers to move seamlessly from discovery to booking, while providing destinations, brands, and travel partners with measurable engagement, demand generation, and conversion opportunities.

For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com and investors.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

NextTrip, Inc.

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Richard.Marshall@nextTrip.com

SOURCE: NextTrip

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