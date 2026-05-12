The company will showcase the latest iRT solution, MIM software innovations, and BK Medical technology advancing speed, connectivity, and personalized medicine across the cancer care pathway.

At the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) 2026 Congress in Stockholm, GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) will highlight a portfolio of AI-enabled solutions designed to support clinicians across radiation therapy, theranostics, and image-guided interventions. The company's presence underscores its focus on reducing workflow complexity, improving coordination across departments, and enabling more timely and personalized cancer care.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer accounts for nearly 10 million deaths globally each yeari, reinforcing the need for technologies that help clinicians deliver timely and precise care while navigating increasingly complex care pathways. GE HealthCare's approach builds on a long-standing commitment to open, vendor-neutral collaboration across the radiation oncology ecosystem, enabling interoperability across multi-vendor environments, which reflects the reality of most cancer centers worldwide. Connecting different imaging, planning, and treatment systems across a single solution can help reduce workflow complexity, improve coordination between multidisciplinary teams, and support more timely, personalized care delivery.

Reducing time from diagnosis to treatment with iRT

Especially in radiation oncology, the timeline from diagnosis to treatment is critical for patient outcomes, but fragmented systems and manual processes can delay treatment throughout the patient journey. At ESTRO 2026, GE HealthCare will host live demonstrations of Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT), an AI-supported software solution for radiation therapy workflow management designed to reduce the time it takes for patients to progress from diagnosis to treatment.

Through integration with treatment planning solutions, iRT automates the simulation to treatment plan workflow, helping clinicians create plans in just minutes. Early adopters of iRT have reduced simulation to treatment planning time from seven days to seven minutes through integration with RayStation by RaySearch Laboratories.ii This is made possible by connecting CT imaging directly to plan generation as data moves automatically to RayStation for segmentation and optimization.

By seamlessly coordinating workflows in a mixed vendor environment, iRT is designed to improve visibility, reduce manual handoffs, and support timely workflow coordination. Health systems around the world have implemented iRT, including early adopters such as University of Debrecen in Hungary, which is expanding utilization of the solution to their full radiation oncology department and adding the theranostics workflow.

"The complexity of all systems involved in radiation therapy has historically made it challenging to see the full picture of the patient care pathway as they moved through our department," said Dr. Árpád Kovácsiii, Head of the Radiotherapy Department at Debrecen University. "iRT has fundamentally changed this. We now have more complete and clear visibility as well as increased control over every aspect of our workflow, from initial consultation through treatment delivery."

Alongside CT-based workflows, GE HealthCare will showcase a dedicated MR-only workflow, iRT MR Directiv, which connects to MR Contour DL, a GE HealthCare developed AI model that automatically contours organs at risk (OAR) on MR images, including head neck and pelvis. The solution also features MRI Planner, by Spectronic Medical (a GE HealthCare company), a deep learning application designed to generate synthetic CT images using standard MR imaging sequences of the brain, head neck, and pelvis for MRI-only radiotherapy planning purposes.

Bringing clarity to complex theranostics workflows

As a first introduction to European audiences, GE HealthCare will also showcase the newly developed iRT for Theranosticsv. Theranostics treatments often require coordination across multiple specialties, systems, and data sources, making it difficult for clinicians to maintain a clear, end-to-end view of the patient journey.

The iRT for Theranostics workflow orchestration solution is designed to bring a unified view to this highly complex treatment by integrating with electronic medical records (EMRs) and oncology information systems (OIS). The solution guides care teams step-by-step through the process, helping improve coordination and visibility across departments.

Extending AI-enabled precision with MIM software

Additionally, GE HealthCare will highlight advanced oncology solutions from MIM software, designed to help clinicians manage growing data volumes while maintaining efficiency and confidence in decision making.

MIM LesionID Pro transforms whole-body tumor burden analysis for PSMA PET/CT and SPECT/CT studies into a significantly simplified process. Designed in collaboration with leading theranostics practitioners, MIM LesionID Pro features intuitive, user friendly tools and AI-powered automation aimed at making whole body tumor burden analysis more feasible to incorporate into routine clinical practice-helping reduce physician effort in obtaining patient specific insights to support confident decision making.

transforms whole-body tumor burden analysis for studies into a significantly simplified process. Designed in collaboration with leading theranostics practitioners, MIM LesionID Pro features intuitive, user friendly tools and AI-powered automation aimed at making whole body tumor burden analysis more feasible to incorporate into routine clinical practice-helping reduce physician effort in obtaining patient specific insights to support confident decision making. MIM Contour ProtégéAI+ redefines auto-contouring in radiation therapy planning through zero-click, AI-driven automation. Leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms, it automatically generates precise anatomical contours on CT and MR images at the time of simulation, streamlining workflows while maintaining clinical accuracy. Developed in collaboration with leading institutions, the solution is designed to reduce manual effort and enable clinicians to focus on personalized treatment planning.

redefines auto-contouring in radiation therapy planning through zero-click, AI-driven automation. Leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms, it automatically generates precise anatomical contours on CT and MR images at the time of simulation, streamlining workflows while maintaining clinical accuracy. Developed in collaboration with leading institutions, the solution is designed to reduce manual effort and enable clinicians to focus on personalized treatment planning. MIM SurePlan MRT advances molecular radiotherapy by transforming radiopharmaceutical therapy dosimetry into a standardized, vendor-neutral workflow. Automation is integrated throughout the process-from reconstruction and segmentation to dose calculation and reporting-helping nuclear medicine departments capture the therapy opportunity without compromising patient care. Designed to support practical, patient-specific dosimetry, MIM SurePlan MRT features deep learning-based auto segmentation, automated registration, and flexible quantitative tools that help streamline workflows and reduce manual effort.

Empowering smarter procedures with real time guidance

GE HealthCare will also showcase key surgical visualization and guidance solutions that reflect how this technology is rooted within the company's broader oncology portfolio.

These solutions include bk3000 with bkFusion powered by MIM software, as well as the bkActiv S series, part of the bkPortfolio family of Active Imaging systems designed to provide interventional guidance during urology, colorectal and pelvic floor procedures.

bk3000 with bkFusion is designed to support efficient, on-cart workflows and real-time imaging during MRI-ultrasound fusion prostate biopsy procedures. When used with MIM Symphony Dx, bk3000 supports collaboration with radiology through prostate and lesion contouring and reorientation. Predictive Fusion includes the ReSlicer virtual transducer, which is designed to enable personalized alignment of MRI and ultrasound images to support image registration once the transducer is positioned for the procedure.vi Prostate biopsies performed with bkFusion have been recorded to require as little as seven minutes.vii,viii

The bkActiv S series is designed to deliver clear visualization of anatomical structures, high-quality imaging and to support real-time decision-making through a modern, intuitive interface. It also includes Prostate Volume Assist (PVA), an AI-enabled urology software feature that automates prostate volume measurement with a one-click process. Available on multiple bk systems, PVA is designed to support workflow efficiency and help clinicians capture an important measurement used in prostate imaging, biopsy and treatment guidance, including during procedures that complement radiology therapy workflows.

In oncology-related applications, GE HealthCare's Active Imaging portfolio also supports image guidance for procedures such as brachytherapy, fiducial marker placement, and rectal spacer placement, where clear, high-resolution ultrasound visualization is designed to support procedural planning and guidance. Additionally, the portfolio supports imaging during ablative therapies, including cryotherapy, irreversible electroporation and laser ablation.

"At ESTRO, clinicians come together from across the globe to accomplish a critical shared goal advancing precision care and improving outcomes for the millions of patients diagnosed with cancer every year," said Dr. Ben Newton, Global Head of Oncology at GE HealthCare. "Across radiation therapy, theranostics, and image guided interventions, our emphasis is on solutions that help clinicians reduce complexity so they can focus on delivering timely and personalized care."

To learn more about the innovations GE HealthCare will be showcasing at ESTRO 2026, please visit the events page here or stop by the GE HealthCare booth C10:59 during the congress.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world's most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or visit our website for our latest news and perspectives.

i World Health Organization. (2026). Cancer. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cancer ii Based on two InstaPlan (iRT RayStation by RaySearch) clinical studies in Europe based on a total of 20 patients. Any results achieved using InstaPlan may vary based on differences in workflows, patient populations or other factors. iii Dr. Árpád Kovács is a paid consultant for GE HealthCare. The statements by Dr. Árpád Kovács described here are based on his own opinions and on results that were achieved in his unique setting. Since there is no "typical" hospital and many variables exist, i.e. hospital size, case mix, etc., there can be no guarantee that other customers will achieve the same results. iv The MR Direct Solution is a commercial offering that can include GE HealthCare's Intelligent RT (iRT), MR Contour DL by GE HealthCare, and/or MRI Planner by Spectronic Medical a GE HealthCare company. MRI Planner is manufactured by Spectronic Medical. Not available in all regions. v Technology in development. Not for sale. Not cleared or approved by the U.S. FDA or any global regulator for commercial availability. vi ReSlicer technology (MIM's patent No. 9563948) enables Predictive Fusion vii Data on file with GE HealthCare, CEUT46378-1 End User Test Report for bkFusion performance testing. viii bkFusion, SymphonyDx, and SymphonyDx Lite may be unavailable in your country. Please contact your local representative to confirm availability.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512934394/en/

Contacts:

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Karin Dalsin

M +1 612-219-2855

Karin.Dalsin@gehealthcare.com