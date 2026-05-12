Medisca, a global leader in personalized pharmaceutical medicine, has entered into a strategic partnership with dsm-firmenich, a leading ingredient manufacturer serving regulated pharmaceutical markets worldwide.

Through this partnership, Medisca will make a portfolio of pharmaceutical-grade vitamin active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) available to U.S. compounding professionals, expanding access to ingredients manufactured within European cGMP environments and supported by established quality systems and documentation standards.

Strengthening the foundation of compounding

As compounding continues to support increasingly complex and regulated care settings, expectations around ingredient sourcing, consistency, and documentation continue to rise. Pharmacies and 503B outsourcing facilities are seeking partners that enable them to operate with confidence at scale.

This partnership reflects a long-term commitment to expanding access to high-quality ingredient solutions while preserving the workflows, relationships, and operational models customers rely on today.

"We are grateful to partner with dsm-firmenich, a global organization recognized for its manufacturing standards and commitment to quality," said Peng Li, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Medisca. "Ingredient sourcing is foundational to trust and long-term success in compounding. By bringing dsm-firmenich pharmaceutical-grade API portfolio into the Medisca ecosystem, we are expanding what our customers can rely on today and supporting how the industry continues to evolve.

The partnership introduces pharmaceutical-grade vitamin APIs through an established commercial and technical model designed to support regulated use and long-term continuity across compounding practice.

"Partnering with Medisca is a meaningful step in expanding access to high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade vitamin APIs for the U.S. compounding market. By combining our global manufacturing expertise and commitment to cGMP standards with Medisca's deep understanding of compounding professionals, we are strengthening supply reliability and enabling pharmacies and 503B outsourcing facilities to operate with greater confidence, consistency, and quality in patient care." ~Jennifer McManus, Senior Sales Director, dsm-firmenich

The dsm-firmenich vitamin API portfolio is available through Medisca in the United States, with additional products expected to be introduced over time. Customers can contact their Medisca sales representative for ordering information, pricing, and lead times.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With its comprehensive range of solutions, natural and renewable ingredients, and renowned science and technology capabilities, the company creates what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company with dual headquarters in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland and Maastricht, Netherlands, listed on Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, dsm-firmenich brings progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

About Medisca

Founded in 1989, Medisca is a leader in personalized medicine and pharmaceutical supply chain solutions, with a vast portfolio of over 2,000 products complemented by a library of 10,000+ proprietary and customized medication formulas, expertise and services in pharmaceutical compounding, continuing healthcare education, and analytical testing. Providing finely-tuned solutions to diverse wellness sectors in numerous markets globally, Medisca is bridging the gaps in healthcare and empowering personalized wellness for all. For more information, visit www.medisca.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

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Contacts:

Medisca Communications

communications@medisca.com

1-800-665-6334