

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Aramark (ARMK) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while updating organic revenue growth outlook, based on Aramark's strong performance in the first half of the fiscal year.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to projects adjusted earnings per share growth in the range of 20 to 25 percent on organic revenue growth at the high end of the Company's previously stated 7 to 9 percent range.



Aramark's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, as announced on May 6, 2026. The dividend will be payable on June 3, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2026.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ARMK is trading on the NYSE at $45.51, up $0.93 or 2.09 percent.



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