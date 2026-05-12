Original-Research: Deutz AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Deutz AG
Order book and margin step-up make the 2028 path tangible
DEUTZ opened fiscal year 2026 with an important message: order intake +41.2% to EUR 771.0m, revenue +8.4% yoy to EUR 530.0m, adjusted EBIT +45.7% yoy to EUR 37.3m translating into an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.0% in the seasonally weakest opening quarter (Q1 2025: 5.2%). The 2026 guidance (revenue EUR 2.3-2.5bn, adjusted EBIT margin 6.5-8.0%) looks conservative against this Q1 run-rate. More importantly, the mid-term targets for 2028 (revenue EUR 3.2-3.4bn, EBIT margin 8-9%) gain operational substance for the first time. Engines is back above breakeven, Energy has been structurally enlarged by the Frerk acquisition, and the new Defense segment delivers a 13.1% margin. Following a change of analyst, we are raising our price target to EUR 14 (12), applied by our ROE/COE valuation approach, and confirm our Buy rating.
Key take-aways from Q1 results:
The path to 2028 targets - Our reality check
The 2028 targets in summary: Revenue EUR 3.2-3.4bn and adjusted EBIT margin 8-9% implying EBIT of EUR 256m to EUR 306m (midpoint ~EUR 281m). As a reminder: the 2030 vision is EUR 4.0bn revenue at a 10% margin.
Starting base FY 2025: EUR 112m adjusted EBIT / 5.5% margin. Target FY 2028 (midpoint): ~EUR 281m EBIT; i.e. around +EUR 170m in additional EBIT over three years, or roughly a 2.5x step-up.
The positive read from Q1 2026 results:
You can download the research here: DEUTZ_AG_20260512
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2326364 12.05.2026 CET/CEST
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